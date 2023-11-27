Spain’s Most International Village

By John Ensor • Updated: 27 Nov 2023 • 9:28

Torre del Burgo, in Guadalajara. Credit: Emilio J. Rodriguez Posada/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 4.0

SPAIN has become home to many nationalities from around the world, but there is one municipality that has an overwhelming number of foreigners, where nine out of every 10 inhabitants come from another country.

Have you ever wondered which Spanish village has the most international population? And where are they from? The answer lies in Torre del Burgo, a small but remarkable municipality in Guadalajara, Spain, according to 20 Minutos.

In the second quarter of 2023, as revealed by the Continuous Population Statistics conducted by Spain’s National Institute of Statistics, the Spanish population reached a record 48,345,223. This significant growth is attributed largely to the influx of foreign nationals, impacting not just Torre del Burgo, but the entire country.

Surge In Foreign Population

Spain has witnessed a widespread increase in its foreign population, with significant rises in regions such as the Balearic Islands, the Valencian Community, and the Community of Madrid.

As of July 1, 2023, out of Spain’s total population, 42,009,804 are Spanish nationals, and 6,335,419 are foreign residents. This surge is reshaping the demographic landscape of the country.

In most provincial capitals, foreign nationals make up less than 12 per cent of the population. However, cities like Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, and Tarragona exceed this average, with Almeria leading at 28 per cent. Towns such as Partaloa, Arboleas, and Bedar have even more foreign than national residents.

Torre del Burgo: A Unique Case

Torre del Burgo, spanning 4.91 square kilometres and primarily driven by agriculture, stands out with an astonishing 87.13 per cent foreign population, which translates to 413 out of its 474 inhabitants. Predominantly from Bulgaria, but also including Polish, Romanian, and Moroccan nationals, the village’s unique demographic composition offers a glimpse into a diverse cultural landscape.

In this unique setting, a Bulgarian greeting, ‘Zdravey, kak si?’ might be more common than the traditional Spanish ‘Hola, ¿como estas?’. This reflects the profound impact of the foreign population on the local culture and social interactions in Torre del Burgo.