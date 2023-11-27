Still time to nominate a Good Samaritan

By EWN • Published: 27 Nov 2023 • 18:20

Who gave you a helping hand? Credit: Rémi Walle on Unsplash

You still have time to say thank you to that special someone who’s done you a big favour!

At Euro Weekly News we want to hear some good news stories from your region, so we’ve teamed up with Age in Spain to invite nominations for the Good Neighbour Award, a scheme launched last year and endorsed by the UK Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott.

As well as receiving congratulations from the Ambassador, the lucky winner will be treated to a celebratory dinner for two. The winner and the runners up, will also receive award certificates to display.

Nominate your good Samaritan

“If there’s someone who’s helped you out or gone the extra mile to please you, let us know,” said Helen Weir, Chief Executive of Age in Spain which for thirty years has helped English speakers of all nationalities find their feet in their new country.

“It might be someone who helped you out during lockdown, someone who looks after your children to let you pursue a personal ambition, someone who helped you find something you’d lost, or someone who rescued you when your car broke down. Simple acts of kindness are what we want to celebrate.

“Everyone who is nominated will have their kind act acknowledged, so they’ll know you appreciate them.”

Your good neighbour doesn’t have to live next door – but they do need to live in Spain. Everyone is eligible – not just English speakers. Nominations close on December 12.

Visit www.ageinspain.org/goodneighbouraward and spend just two minutes to nominate someone, or if it’s easier, call +34 932 20 97 41.