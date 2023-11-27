YES TO YAYA! Impeccable Italian cuisine by the sea.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 27 Nov 2023 • 13:45

Yaya Restaurant in Fuengirola Port

RIGHT on the seafront in the port of Fuengirola sits the hidden gem of Yaya, an Italian restaurant that offers its diners fresh wood fired pizza, unique wines and a stunning sea view.

Yaya is often referred to as ‘the most romantic restaurant in Fuengirola’ and for good reason. Diners can sit right by the boats, enjoying the daytime sun reflecting off the waves and watch as it slowly sets behind the twinkling sea. They can also enjoy live music, which is performed every Saturday night, whilst sipping on speciality wine.

The owner of the restaurant explained to Euro Weekly News that choosing the right wine is paramount in enjoying the full experience of a delectable dish. “This is why we have such a wide range of wines to choose from”, they explained, adding that “I personally select them, mainly Italian and Spanish wines, as well as a different ‘special wine’ each week, that is available for only those seven days and then a new one is chosen.”

Yaya also offers an array of cocktails, including many different coffee concoctions! EWN spoke to a lovely waitress there, Angelika, who told us that her personal favourite drink is the strawberry daiquiri, with the aperol spritz coming in close second!

The restaurant boats cool vintage decor with the large brick wood fire pizza oven standing proud and predominant in the entrance. Children are more than welcome to come along and join in on the fun, there are high chairs for the tiny ones and even colouring pencils to keep them entertained.

For a mid range price, customers are offered fresh, high quality food alongside an unbeatable location and, of course, service with a smile. Yaya also offers a tapas deal where one may choose three typical tapas dishes for a total price of €9.90. Many different styles of breakfast are on offer from 12am until 2pm. The kitchen closes at 11pm.

Come along to experience this fantastic find in Fuengirola, just a slight smell of the fresh pizza cooking will have your mouth watering on entrance!

Contact Yaya on 951 74 28 17 .

Sponsored