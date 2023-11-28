Joint Spanish – US Operation Leads To Estepona Arrests

By John Ensor •
Published: 28 Nov 2023 • 12:06
The Guardia Civil arrest two brothers in Estepona.
Spanish law enforcement agencies together with the US authorities have successfully arrested two brothers in Malaga with links to terrorist organisations.
In a significant operation, the Guardia Civil has given details of how they, in collaboration with the US FBI, apprehended two Brazilian brothers living in Malaga. The event was reported yesterday, spotlighting Estepona as the focal point of this international anti-terrorism effort.
The arrests, under the supervision of the National Court’s Prosecutor’s Office and Central Court of Instruction number Five, mark a critical step in combating terrorism. The court has ordered their provisional imprisonment.
The suspects were reportedly in a radicalisation phase, using encrypted messaging to express their support for DAESH.
Their online activities included consuming and circulating DAESH propaganda. This material ranged from terrorist acts committed worldwide to manuals involving the preparation of explosives and poison.
Cybersecurity and hacking documents were also shared, alongside justifications for violent and suicidal actions. This digital trail played a pivotal role in their capture.
The operation’s success was bolstered by assistance from the Brazilian Federal Police and EUROPOL’s insights. These collaborative efforts revealed the brothers’ connections with other European suspects linked to jihadist activities. A search of their Estepona residence further provided crucial evidence for the ongoing investigation.
After being transferred to Madrid, the suspects now face the legal consequences of their alleged contacts. These arrests underline the continuous threat of terrorism and the importance of international cooperation in addressing it.
