Nearly 30 schools closed in Belgium due to bomb alert

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 28 Nov 2023 • 9:27

Belgian Police Credit: Wikipedia

A TOTAL of 29 schools in Brussels and the Brabant region of Belgium were suddenly closed on Monday, November 27 due to a bomb alert received late Sunday evening, November 26, by someone claiming to have planted the devices in various schools.

This information was released by a statement from the Wallonia Brussels Education (WBE) on Monday. Listing names of 29 schools which received a bomb threat, the WBE said in a statement: “The organising authority, in strict compliance with the precautionary principle, took the decision to suspend classes and the reception of students this Monday, November 27, 2023, in the establishments concerned located in Brussels and in Walloon Brabant.”

The culprit, who sent the threat via email, is reported to have said he would give the location of five of the bombs if 10 million euros were transferred to a bank account he gave the details of.

However, no bombs have so far been found, and plans have been made to reopen the schools.

“We are in constant contact with the competent authorities, the situation is subject to constant evaluation. Several sites have already been verified or are being verified. The situation will be reassessed during the day,” stated the WBE.

A further update led them to release the subsequent statement, “all sites have been checked by the authorities. We are now able to announce the reopening of all our establishments from this Tuesday, November 28,”.

Belgian media has reported that local authorities are still looking for the culprit, who could receive a prison sentence and a fine.