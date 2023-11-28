Pair Apprehended Trying To Cash-In On Christmas Mistletoe

By John Ensor • Published: 28 Nov 2023 • 13:57

Guardia Civil Seize 300kg Of Illegal Mistletoe. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

MISTLETOE, along with holly and ivy are all part of the usual Christmas traditions. Recently, however, two individuals found to their cost that there are environmental laws that must be adhered to.

A report on Tuesday, November 28 issued by the Guardia Civil detailed how they seized 300kg of mistletoe, which the two illegal foragers had planned to sell in the lead-up to Christmas.

Guardia Civil officers at a rest area on AP2 in the municipality of Pina foiled a plan to illegally market mistletoe. The contraband was discovered in a van, revealing a significant breach of environmental laws.

Illegal Collection And Seizure

The mistletoe, amounting to 300 kilograms, was confiscated by the Guardia Civil from a van parked suspiciously at the rest area.

The two individuals inside the vehicle had harvested the mistletoe from an unspecified location between Zaragoza and Tudela, completely disregarding the necessary legal permissions for its collection, transportation, and sale.

The officers, vigilant in the prevention of criminal activities, decided to inspect the vehicle based on their suspicions.

Violation Of Environmental Laws

Upon inspection, the van’s loading area was found to be completely filled with boxes of mistletoe (Viscum album), a protected wild species with a total ban on collection.

The occupants were unable to produce any supporting documentation for the mistletoe, admitted to collecting it for sale during the Christmas season.

Consequently, the Guardia Civil prepared complaints under the Aragon Forestry Law for unauthorized forestry exploitation and under the Law 42/2007 on Heritage and Biodiversity for possessing the mistletoe.

Protecting Wild Species

It’s critical, especially during the festive season, to remember that wild species like holly, moss, and mistletoe are protected and should not be removed from their natural habitat.

The official report included a reminder to all that there are viable alternatives for festive decorations, such as purchasing from authorized nurseries or opting for artificial replicas. This incident serves as a reminder of the importance of environmental conservation and the legal implications of violating these regulations.

The operation was successfully executed by agents from the Pina de Ebro y Quinto Guardia Civil post in Zaragoza, highlighting the ongoing efforts to safeguard Spain’s natural heritage.