UK couple are ‘Living The Dream’ in Almeria, Spain

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 28 Nov 2023 • 9:00

Living their dream in Spain

MANY who live in this beautiful region of Almeria are often heard saying that they are ‘living the dream’.

However, sometimes it’s easy to forget how scary it can be to make that move in the first place, to take that giant leap from everything you know back home, wherever that may be, to the dream of living in this slice of southern Spanish heaven.

Euro Weekly News spoke to a couple who have recently moved to Almeria from the UK, Anna Lojek-Davey and Matt Davey. If you’re looking for inspiration, look no further than these two, as after chatting with them for a while you may feel ready to follow even your wildest dreams!

Anna and Matt have been together for 13 years and lived in the UK working ‘standard’ jobs during this time. However, each of them had a dream, a dream of following their passion in life and living somewhere that made them excited every day. Neither of them wanted to “have any regrets on their deathbeds” as they put it.

They told EWN that they “both wanted to start actually living their lives” and one day decided they had had enough and it was time to make the move. “You only live once!” Stated Matt when reminiscing of the emotions around that time.

In a brave and bold move, they sold their house, said goodbye to everything they knew and jumped on a plane to Spain to pursue their plan. “It all happened smoothly, the sale of the house etc., it felt like the universe was on our side and pushing us this way” explained Anna.

They arrived here at the beginning of July this year and told Euro Weekly News that they are loving it so far. “Life is more simple, it is less stressful, and although we are still working hard and disciplined, we both feel a sense of freedom,” the couple explained.

Matt is working as a musician, something he had always dreamed of, and has performed various live gigs in Almeria, gaining himself an excellent reputation already. Anna’s passion is photography, she has set up her business Anna Lojek-Davey Photography over here and is actively taking bookings!

They say they feel “very grateful to be here”, and Euro Weekly News is very excited for this cute and courageous couple’s future. We wish them all the best.

For more information on musical or photography bookings, check out Matt or Anna’s Facebook pages.