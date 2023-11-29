Andalucia Leads In Reducing Medical Waiting Times

By John Ensor • Published: 29 Nov 2023 • 18:42

Image of medical staff. Credit: Tyler Olson/Shutterstock.com

IT has emerged that Andalucia is the community that has reduced the number of days of waiting time for a medical consultation the most since 2018.

Reportedly, the reason for this is the government’s honesty in admitting the problem in the first place. Juanma Moreno, president of the Junta de Andalucia, acknowledged on Monday, November 27, the existence of ‘serious problems’ in Andalusian healthcare, particularly concerning waiting lists.

This challenge, inherited from the previous socialist governance, is now being tackled under Moreno’s administration, according to a report from OK Diario.

A New Approach To Healthcare

Since Moreno’s government took over in 2018, Andalusia has seen significant improvements in healthcare services. The region has experienced a marked increase in surgeries, specialist consultations, and diagnostic tests compared to 2018 figures.

For example, there have been 376,000 surgeries in 2023 so far, which is a 15 per cent increase from the same period in 2018. Outpatient consultations have also risen, reaching over 12.5 million, 17 per cent higher than in 2018.

Financial Investment And Extraordinary Efforts

The Moreno government’s commitment extends to financial investments and workforce dedication. In 2021, Andalusia’s spending on health contracts was at 3.86 per cent, lower than the national average of 8.76 per cent and down from 4.17 per cent in 2018.

Additionally, healthcare workers have contributed 1.8 million hours of overtime this year, 40 per cent more than in 2018. The estimated budget for continuity of care in 2024 is €128 million, a significant increase from the 2018 budget.

Record Reduction In Waiting Times

Under Moreno’s leadership, Andalusia has achieved the largest reduction in average surgical waiting time since 2018, with a decrease of 75 days. The waiting time for medical consultations has also seen a substantial reduction of 55 days since December 2018.

Despite an increase in patient numbers, the Ministry of Health, led by Catalina Garcia Carrasco, has effectively reduced waiting days for consultations by 31.25 per cent.

Juanma Moreno’s administration, acknowledging the challenges in Andalusian healthcare, has made tangible strides in improving services and reducing waiting times. This progress, in contrast to the previous four decades of socialist rule, demonstrates a significant shift in the region’s healthcare management.