Benidorm Mini Break with Age Concern

By Kevin Fraser Park • Published: 29 Nov 2023 • 17:40

Benidorm by night Credit: Emilio Sánchez Pexels CC

Age Concern of Fuengirola, Mijas & Benalmadena is planning a mini break in Benidorm from January 11 to 14.

Benidorm is a holiday town with a surprise up its sleeve: it’s a bubbly seaside resort in the middle of Spain’s eastern coast, the Costa Blanca with sandy beaches and fun-packed nights – but there’s another side to it, too. Benidorm actually goes all the way back to 1325, so the winding, cobbled old town and Baroque domed church are as authentic as they come.

4 Star Accommodation

Staying in a 4 Star Hotel around the Benidorm Plaza area just outside of the Old Town and close to Levante Beach, Age Concern clients travel in a modern coach equipped with air-conditioning, individual light, DVD, Radio-CD, USB Port. The pick-up locations are in, La Cala, Fuengirola and Benalmadena.

The coach transfer will take a comfort break approximately 90 minutes into the journey, followed by a lunch stop and a further comfort break before arriving at the hotel in Benidorm. On the return the coach will make three comfort breaks at regular intervals on the journey. Pickup timings will be confirmed closer to time of departure.

Included in the price is: return transport from your preferred pick-up location; lunch included on the journey to Benidorm; drinks reception upon arrival in Benidorm and lunch before the return journey.

Book by December 7

A volunteer from Age Concern will be on hand each morning from 8am to 9am at the Hotel and also on call for emergencies only during the trip. For more details please email events@ageconcernfym.com. The closing date for bookings is December 7 2023.