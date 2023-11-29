International Volunteers Day thanks those who care

By John Smith • Published: 29 Nov 2023 • 13:11

Raising funds to fight cancer and more Credit: Mallorca Cancer Support Group

Tuesday December 5 is International Volunteer’s Day, so the Mallorca Cancer Support Group will be holding its last 2023 Cancer Support Meet Up on that day.

The event is open to everyone, Cancer Support members, patients, collaborators, volunteers, and anyone who would like to get to know them, who they are and what they do and the meeting will be held at Cafe Esment in Palmanova from 10am.

The charity will also use the time to thank all of their amazing volunteers for their hard work, and all volunteers who are able to attend will be given a small token of their appreciation.

Find out about financial help

A year ago the association launched a bridging fund to help those that are suffering financially due to their cancer diagnosis.

Often the sufferer is unable to work and their partner may have to also stop work to care for them on a full time basis.

The Spanish system does provide some help, but to get this first they have to process a Dependencia claim, this can take months, and even when it comes through, depending on the grade awarded they may not receive a lot of financial help.

Social services sometimes are able to offer help with food vouchers or other bills, but not always, this depends a lot on the municipality the person lives in, and even if they do, it can again take a while to process this assistance.

Visit the Mallorca Cancer Support Group website to find out more.