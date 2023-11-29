Nativity Scenes abound in Palma City

By John Smith • Published: 29 Nov 2023 • 19:57

Advance view of the Palma Council Betlem Credit: Palma Council

THERE are no less than 17 public Nativity Villages (known in Mallorca as Betlems or Beléns after Bethlehem) which can be visited in Palma from now until in most cases January 6 next year.

So popular are these Betlems that in 2001, the not for profit association Mallorca Betlemistes was founded and teaches newcomers to the hobby how to create their own nativity scene.

Find out where they are

The Palma Council has created a special Betlem route and you can find a PDF by visiting https://palma.es/documents/39018/0/Itinerari+dels+Betlems+2023-2024.pdf which this lists all 17 venues that can be visited by the public as well as their opening times and dates.

Thanks in part to the involvement of the Mallorca Betlemistes many councils as well as businesses across the island also join in the Christmas tradition of creating their own special model nativity scenes.

Living nativity

Naturally churches across Mallorca also create their own, often life sized Betlems which can be enjoyed by the public and 2023 is the 800th Anniversary of the first living nativity created by Saint Francis of Assisi in the Italian village of Greccio.

These living nativities using real people are quite popular in parts of mainland Spain and are re-enacted on occasion in Mallorca but rely on whole communities taking part.