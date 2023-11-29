News in Brief from Mallorca

By John Smith •
Published: 29 Nov 2023 • 15:22
Electric vehicles banned from public transport
Credit: Javier Leiva CC
VMP ban
Effective from December 1 a decision has been made to temporarily suspend access for those with electric scooters, electric bicycles and other electric personal mobility vehicles (VMP) on Mallorcan train and metro services as well as TIB intercity buses for an initial period of six months.
Missing out
A report from the National Social Security Institute indicated that on September 1, 2023, pensioners in the Balearic Islands receive a monthly pension of €1,271.55 compared to the national average of €1,376.40 which is just under €105 less than the rest of Spanish pensioners.
Motor homes
No less than 84 motor home owners congregated and parked up in the Can Peu Blanc industrial estate in Sa Pobla from Friday November 24 until Sunday November 26 in order to enjoy the weekend rice festival and to highlight the need for more municipal campsites with proper facilities.
El Gordo
With all of the excitement of the El Gordo Christmas lottery and the sharing of ownership of tickets, it is recommended that all of those who have contributed to the purchase sign a document with their DNI and send a copy with an image of the ticket to each other on WhatsApp.
Sunday opening
Unlike some parts of Spain where there are large numbers of tourists and Sunday and Public Holiday opening is quite liberal, Mallorca will only see 10 such days in the whole of 2024 when the larger shops and supermarkets are granted permission to open to the public.
New books
Thanks to the receipt of funds from the European Next Generation operation, the Palma library service has been able to obtain 200 new books on different topics, including those aimed that the very young, in order to encourage more people to discover the joys of reading.
