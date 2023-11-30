Adana Christmas Dinner and Dance

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 30 Nov 2023 • 14:44

Festive dog! Credit: Utiransa

ON Friday December 15, Adana Animal Shelter in Estepona will be holding their highly anticipated Christmas Dinner and Dance to raise money for the animals in their care.

The festive period is one of merriment and joy, and as from early December we all begin to organise our Christmas parties and plan presents! An important aspect of this holiday that must never be forgotten is that of love and giving, which is something Adana Animal Shelter embodies not just during Christmas, but all year round.

Adana helps many animals in need, rescuing them from the street, giving them shelter, love and care, whilst also working tirelessly to find them all forever homes. This charity relies completely on its volunteers and donations from the public, so this fantastically fun event will be an opportunity to not only dance the night away, but to also support their worthy work.

This fabulous Christmas party will begin at 7pm on Friday December 15 and will be held at Duquesa Golf Club in Manilva. Tickets are €45 per person and include a delicious three course dinner alongside half a bottle of wine per person and tea and coffee. There will be live entertainment throughout the night for guests to enjoy from the talented and soulful singer Frankie as well as the magical musical duo Marlu. These entertainers are well known for their special ability to ‘get the party started’ and so the dance floor is expected to be full and the festivities presumed to go on well into the night!

Do not miss out on this opportunity to not only enjoy an entertaining evening, but also donate to this invaluable organisation and make sure those adorable animals get the Christmas they deserve too!

For bookings please email Sheldon on SHELGEE49@GMAIL.COM.