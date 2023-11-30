Divot Marbella: A modern culinary delight amidst nature’s splendour.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 30 Nov 2023 • 15:02

What a setting!

Just a few minutes outside the bright lights of Puerto Banus you will find a country road leading to what appears from the outside to be a luxury country retreat. This is the Gastro Grill restaurant Divot.

Divot is a new concept in Marbella, this restaurant not only offers the best selection of meat on the market, but also a great variety of fish and pasta for diners looking for a unique dining experience.

The owners are Martins Vanags and Ben Mahdaoui, who have more than 20 years of experience in the sector. They have been working hand in hand as Head Chef and Maître for the last 12 years.

The heart of Divot is their grill. Euro Weekly News spoke with one of the owners, Martin Vanags, who explained to us that many of their customers come on a recommendation and order their specialty steak without even opening the menu!

However, they also have many regulars, who enjoy trying different dishes that are made with passion daily from their imaginative menu. The head chef explained to EWN that he could not choose just one favourite from the menu and eats a different meal every day. Divot uses the best quality ingredients for their creations, offering an authentic gastronomy experience with unique presentations and incredible surroundings.

The location of Divot makes one feel as though they are in a luxury country retreat. The restaurant has an ‘open plan’ concept and the views are 360 degrees, yet differ in every direction. From one side you can enjoy the dramatic mountains and beautiful lake, complete with a 3ft fountain, whilst from another you can witness lush palm trees and greenery. Their interior decor of rustic meets modern perfectly compliments this, marrying the elegance of modern fine dining with the tranquillity of a luxury country retreat. Customers can choose to sit inside or outside. There is also live music played every night at Divot, with performers often walking around the tables as customers sing and dance along through the evening.

Divot are open every day from 1pm until 11.30pm and it is important to call beforehand to make a reservation. They also host many events, from birthday parties to weddings and can accommodate specific needs.

Contact Divot through their website or on 951 56 61 72

Sponsored.