Ku’Damm Berlin in Fuengirola – A German Coastal Delight

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 30 Nov 2023 • 15:13

Portside Entrance

KU’DAMM Berlin is a unique bar and restaurant that can be found directly overlooking the boats in the Sport Marina, Fuengirola.

Since 1987 Ku’Damm Berlin has served as a culinary haven for locals and tourists alike, it seamlessly marries traditional German flavours with local Spanish cuisine and the fresh allure of the sea. It offers an unforgettable dining experience, combining unique decor with beautiful views with delectable dishes.

Ku’Damm is a magical place where the sea meets the senses. From the moment you step through the large wooden doors, the unique ambiance of the place transports you to another world and time. Everywhere you turn your head there is a quirky piece of decoration, a mix between traditional antiques and amusing memorabilia, with a backdrop of dark wood, which evokes a certain German ‘otherworldly’ charm.

The menu at Ku’Damm Berlin, which is presented as a traditional newspaper (fun factor!) is a culinary mix between traditional German and Spanish cuisine, with a daily special on offer as well. In addition to only cooking with fresh fish of that day, the head chef and owner Michael Lienhoop also loves seasonal products, and constantly creates new masterpieces.

One of Ku’Damm’s standout dishes is their ”Gigante”. This consists of a giant spit of succulent meat, accompanied by a mixed salad and seasoned saute potatoes. The international kitchen’s commitment to quality and authenticity is evident in every meal, elevating traditional German food to new heights.

Diners come from all over the world to enjoy Ku’Damm’s delicious offerings, the restaurant caters for this by providing full menus in German, Spanish, English and Finnish, as well as international specials that are typical to each of these countries. In addition to their standard menu and children’s menu, they also offer a set menu of three full courses for €19.95. Their dessert menu features German favourites like ‘Rote Grütze’ as well as crowd pleasers such as homemade tiramisu.

This boatside restaurant is perfect for those seeking a harmonious blend of coastal beauty and delicious dining, making it a must for locals and tourists alike to visit. Ku’Damm is open every day from 12am until 11pm, only closing on Tuesdays.

Contact Ku’Damm Berlin through their website or on 952 47 28 64 .

Sponsored