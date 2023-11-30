Murcia’s Unusual Aerial Activity: Chemtrails or Contrails?

UPDATE: Geert Wilders receives huge blow as potential Dutch coalition partner rules itself out Close
By Catherine McGeer • Updated: 30 Nov 2023 • 17:11

Chemtrails or contrails you decide. Image: Shutterstock/aappp

THE skies of Murcia once again caused a stir on social media recently. Anyone with a camera phone snapped pictures of unusual contrails that zigzagged all over the skies of the region. Many speculated about their origins, especially after the British Eurofighter typhoon jet shook the windows along the Costa Cálida and the Costa Blanca recently when it broke the sound barrier. A few theories have been put forward to explain the contrails.

Unusual flight path identified

According to real-time flight tracking on Flightradar24.com a Dassault Falcon 20 aircraft was in the skies at that time. The flight path raised eyebrows as the plane executed some unusual manoeuvres and some wondered if the plane had technical issues while others shared theories of deliberate ‘aggressive’ manoeuvres.


RAF Eurofighter in Albacete

Flightradar24.com also displayed an F-18 aircraft in the air and the Royal Airforce Eurofighter Typhoon SHARK032  which is based in Albacete for training purposes. Locals put forward their ideas about the presence of the aircraft which ranged from ‘chemtrail’ conspiracy theories to a possible protection mission, as the RAF Eurofighter is usually used for air policing, peace support, or high-intensity conflict.

