New Public Campaign To Protect Your Digital Security

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Nov 2023 • 14:37

Cyber security campaign. Credit: GuardiaCivil.es

The Guardia Civil and Telefonica launch the ‘Together for your digital security’ campaign to raise awareness of cybercrime prevention.

You wouldn’t dream of leaving your house without taking basic security measures such as locking the door, but oftentimes one’s cyber security doesn’t get the due care and attention it desrves. In view of this, the Guardia Civil and Telefonica have joined forces in a campaign which aims to enhance public awareness about cybercrime prevention.

Launched on Thursday, November 30, this initiative consists of 10 helpful videos, set to be shown across various platforms including train and bus stations, alongside a prolific social media campaign. These videos form part of a broader cybersecurity awareness drive.

Spreading Awareness Through Innovative Videos

The campaign’s primary focus is to educate citizens about the evolving cyber threats and reduce their vulnerability to such risks. A compelling spot in the series compares digital security to a paper-thin door, asking, ‘Would you protect your home with a paper door?’ This metaphor underlines the campaign’s message – the critical need for robust digital protection.

Engagement And Action

Every video is designed not just to inform but also to prompt action, directing viewers to the Guardia Civil’s website for further resources. This dynamic approach ensures that the message of cybersecurity resonates well beyond the duration of the video.

The initiative is bolstered by the participation of various companies and corporate security departments under the COOPERA program. Their involvement is crucial in spreading these vital messages across a broader audience.

A United Front Against Cybercrime

In an era where digital threats loom large, campaigns like ‘Together for your digital security’ are pivotal. Through collaborative efforts and engaging content, the Guardia Civil and Telefonica are leading a significant charge in the fight against cybercrime, underlining the importance of vigilance and preparedness in our digital world.