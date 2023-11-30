The Nutcracker returns to Estepona

By John Smith •
Christmas in Estepona wouldn’t be Christmas without a performance of the Nutcracker by the School of Russian Ballet.
It has become a Christmas tradition that this colourful ballet should play at the Felipe VI Auditorium in the run up to Christmas and it is the ideal setting for the corps of the School of Russian Ballet based in San Pedro to perform.
As well as past and present pupils, the cast of dancers will include stars from the Romanian National Opera.
The Nutcracker with music by Tchaikovsky is based on a short story, The Nutcracker and the Mouse King and is perhaps the best known of his ballets thanks to The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy and The Waltz of the Flowers.
The story unfolds as Christmas sees a big party at Clara’s house and all the children receive a gift and her beloved godfather gives her a beautiful Nutcracker doll so whilst the whole family sleeps, Clara and her Nutcracker Prince defeat the army of the King of the Mice.
This is a journey full of Christmas joy, dancing with snowflakes, dolls, clowns and flowers, led by the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy and her Knight to the kingdom of sweet delights.
Buy your tickets which cost €27 (including booking fee) at https://tafestepona.entradas.plus/ for the two hour performance which takes place on December 10 but be warned they normally sell out very quickly.
Also make a note in your diary that the Kyiv Ballet Company will be returning to the Auditorium on January 26, 2024 to once again perform their version of the Nutcracker.
