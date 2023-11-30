Tree-mendous Cheer: Murcia’s Christmas Tree Returns

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 30 Nov 2023 • 16:32

Festive fun: Yule love it! Image: Facebook/ Mi Murcia - Mi Región

THE festive season in Murcia continues in full force with the highly anticipated unveiling of the grand Christmas tree at Circular Plaza on December 9. The tree lighting ceremony promises ‘a unique spectacle with big surprises,’ according to the town hall.

Nativity Scene Opening

The Municipal Nativity Scene will open on December 2 at the Episcopal Palace and is always worth a visit. Mayor Ballesta emphasised the campaign’s focus this year is on traditional Christmas values, intertwining the past with the future, celebrating family, reunions, and the enchantment of children, grandparents, and parents.





Some Christmas lights were switched on early!

Take a Christmas Selfie in Murcia

The town hall has also provided ‘photo spots’ across Murcia, inviting everyone to contribute to the festivities. People can share what ‘Rekindles’ the spirit of Christmas for them and their families. The best photos will be displayed on city billboards and digital platforms. More than 100,00 festive plants and flowers will be planted throughout the streets, squares, and gardens of Murcia and the surrounding areas.

Family Fun into the New Year

Installation of the Circular Plaza Christmas tree has begun after a hiatus of two years. The municipality invested €847,000 into this project which includes not just the tree but activities planned to take place until early January.

