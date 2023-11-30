Tree-mendous Cheer: Murcia’s Christmas Tree Returns

By Catherine McGeer •
Published: 30 Nov 2023 • 16:32
Festive fun: Yule love it!
Image: Facebook/ Mi Murcia - Mi Región
THE festive season in Murcia continues in full force with the highly anticipated unveiling of the grand Christmas tree at Circular Plaza on December 9. The tree lighting ceremony promises ‘a unique spectacle with big surprises,’ according to the town hall.
The Municipal Nativity Scene will open on December 2 at the Episcopal Palace and is always worth a visit. Mayor Ballesta emphasised the campaign’s focus this year is on traditional Christmas values, intertwining the past with the future, celebrating family, reunions, and the enchantment of children, grandparents, and parents.
Some Christmas lights were switched on early!
The town hall has also provided ‘photo spots’ across Murcia, inviting everyone to contribute to the festivities. People can share what ‘Rekindles’ the spirit of Christmas for them and their families. The best photos will be displayed on city billboards and digital platforms. More than 100,00 festive plants and flowers will be planted throughout the streets, squares, and gardens of Murcia and the surrounding areas.
Installation of the Circular Plaza Christmas tree has begun after a hiatus of two years. The municipality invested €847,000 into this project which includes not just the tree but activities planned to take place until early January.
For more Costa Cálida News click here
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.