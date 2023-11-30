By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 30 Nov 2023 • 15:50

Love Languages Credit: Alison Czinkota

LOVE is what makes the world go around. It is the one emotion that every human desires, and stronger than any force in the universe.

Love is what holds people strong in times of sorrow, it is the reason we smile, and often the truth behind our tears. Without love who knows what this world would be. However different we all may feel we are, love is the one emotion that resides in every human heart.

However, we do not all love the same, there are actually various ways in which each person might give and receive love, these are called the ‘Love Languages’.

The concept of ‘Love Languages’ was first coined by Baptist pastor Gary Chapman around 30 years ago, and has since taken the relationship world by storm. It is now often the go to topic on first dates to test compatibility, and for those already in relationships, love languages are said to provide deep, meaningful, and reliable insights into how to make the connection more understood by both parties. Couple’s therapist Amy Perez, who is based in Manilva Spain, told Euro Weekly News that, “if you discover you and your partner’s primary love language, this can allow a better understanding of each other’s needs and help to nurture the relationship”.

So, what is your love language? Let’s have a look at the different types. You may have one or more ways in which you feel love, however there is usually one predominant one that each human is drawn towards.

Words of affirmation

Those who embody this love language value verbal acknowledgments of affection, including frequent “I love you’s,” compliments and words of appreciation. These may be written and spoken shows of love, what is important is that this person feels appreciated and valued by their partner.

Quality time

If quality time is a person’s love language then they will feel the most adored when physically close to their partner. They love when their partner actively wants to spend time with them and arranges quality time together. It is all about meaningful conversations, undivided attention and shared activities.

Acts of service

This love language is for people who believe that actions speak louder than words. If a person’s love language is acts of service, they value it when their partner goes out of their way to make their life easier. Small things like bringing coffee in the morning or changing a tyre on their car. These lovers like to be shown how they are appreciated through small and thoughtful acts.

Physical touch

People with physical touch as their love language feel loved when they receive physical signs of affection, feeling appreciated when they are touched in any way, including being hugged, kissed, or cuddled. Intimacy feels extremely powerful and connecting for these people as they value the warmth and comfort that comes with their partner’s touch.

Gift giving

Those who have gift giving as their love language feel loved when their partners give them physical symbols of their love. However, it is not as shallow as it may seem, as it is less the monetary value of the gift that is important to them and more the thought behind it. These lovers recognise the loving process behind the gesture and receive emotional satisfaction from receiving it.

Perhaps have a conversation with yourself and your partner about these different ways of giving and receiving love to delve deeper into your personal love process, it may even strengthen your romantic relationship. Even more important, discovering your ‘Love Language’ can give a deeper understanding of the inner ‘you’ and the love relationship you have with yourself.