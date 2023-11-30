Youngsters Arrested For Promoting Terrorism Through Video Game Platform

By John Ensor • Published: 30 Nov 2023 • 21:10

Image of boy on computer. Terelyuk/Shutterstock.com

How safe is the digital world for young ones? The Guardia Civil has recently apprehended two juveniles for alleged involvement in terrorism-related activities, highlighting a disturbing trend of digital radicalisation.

In a report on Thursday, November 30, the Guardia Civil conducted an operation leading to the arrest of two individuals. It was revealed that they were involved in spreading DAESH’s propaganda, a notorious terrorist organization.

This case, directed by the Juvenile Prosecutor’s Office and the Central Juvenile Court of the National Court, marks a concerning development in the realm of online extremism.

From Online Consumption To Active Dissemination

Investigations uncovered that the two individuals transitioned from merely consuming extremist content to actively disseminating it.

They went a step further by establishing their own media entities for jihadist terrorist content, complete with a logo mimicking DAESH‘s style. Their actions demonstrated a worrying shift towards uncontrolled, independent terror propaganda.

Video Game Platforms Used For Indoctrination

A novel aspect of this case is the use of video game communication platforms for indoctrination purposes. The youths managed various social media profiles and game servers, exploiting these platforms to spread terrorist ideologies. This tactic underlines the evolving strategies of digital radicalisation.

Among the content disseminated was the oath of allegiance of the perpetrator behind the Brussels terrorist attack on October 16, which tragically claimed the lives of two Swedish nationals. This incident highlights the far-reaching impact of such indoctrination efforts.

The Growing Threat Of Digital Jihadism

This case in Spain reflects a broader European trend of increasing investigations into adolescents connected to jihadist terrorism. The emergence of radicalized ‘digital natives’ is a new and daunting challenge in the fight against terrorism.

Following their court appearance, the decision was made to detain the suspects The operation, spearheaded by the Guardia Civil’s Information Service, underscores the pressing need to address the digital dimensions of terrorism and radicalisation.