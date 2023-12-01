Andalucia Seeks £6 Billion For Local Train Management

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Dec 2023 • 17:09

Image of Cadiz railway station. Credit: Philip Lange/Shutterstock.com

Can Andalucia achieve its ambitious railway management goal?

In a bold move, the Andalucian government, currently under the leadership of the Popular Party (PP) and its president, Juanma Moreno, has expressed a desire to manage the region’s railway services, in an attempt to mirror the Catalonian model.

However, to achieve this, the venture requires a substantial investment from the State, totalling €6 billion, according to Telecinco.

A Shift In Strategy: Managing Rail Services

The development was announced recently, marking a significant change in the regional government’s stance. Previously, the Andalucian government had dismissed the idea of taking over the complete management of railway services, which are currently under State control.

However, following the successful transfer of local railway services in Catalonia and the persistent endorsement by the Andalucian left have influenced the PP’s decision to press for the change of management.

A Reflection of Autonomy In Railway Management

The PP’s parliamentary majority has backed the initiative, supporting resolutions proposed by Por Andalucia and Adelante Andalucia.

These proposals call on the central government to transfer responsibility, as outlined in Article 64 of the Andalucian Statute of Autonomy. The PSOE abstained from voting, while Vox opposed the motion.

The Andalcian Statute, influenced by the Catalan model, includes provisions for local railway service management. This approach aligns with former Andalucian president Manuel Chaves’s philosophy: ‘What is good for Catalonia is good for Andalucia.’

Initially, the Board focused only on intercity service management, avoiding the Cercanias services due to their investment deficit, as highlighted by unions and affected regions.

However, Juanma Moreno has recently taken a bold step to demand full jurisdiction over these services. This decision represents a significant shift in Andalucia’s approach to regional autonomy and infrastructure management.