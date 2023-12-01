Babycakes Christmas Party

By Jennifer Popplewell •
IS there anything more magical than the joy of children at Christmas? Seeing their little faces light up at the sight of Father Christmas, or watching as they marvel at Christmas lights.
This time of year is truly enchanting for our young generation, and with only a few short years of them truly ‘believing’, many parents and guardians like to make the most of the festive period.
Babycakes Marbella, a local company who run workshops for children across the Costa Del Sol, are holding their final Christmas Party on Saturday, December 9. This highly anticipated event will be held at Kidz Kingdom in Estepona and will begin at 11.30am. There will be a small ‘Rhyme Time’ session, lead by the lovely Chantelle, whom all the children adore, which involves Christmas songs, dances and games. Following that, the one and only Father Christmas will come for a special visit and take a polaroid photo with all the little guests as a souvenir. There will also be a festive arts and crafts table, as well as Christmas tree decoration making and the assembly of the oh so necessary reindeer food to scatter in your garden on Christmas Eve!
There is no minimum or maximum age limit, all are welcome! The price is €20 per child and €18 per sibling. Booking is absolutely essential as tickets are nearly sold out. To reserve your place or for more information please contact Chantelle on 613 654 404 .
This event is one that is sure to leave a smile on both the children and adults face’s, creating lasting Christmas memories that all can hold forever in their hearts.
