Europe Faces New Health Crisis Warns Health Expert

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Dec 2023 • 13:41

Image showing facemasks being worn. Credit: Yuganov Konstantin/Shutterstockcom

Is Europe on the brink of another pandemic? A leading health specialist has sounded the alarm about the growing pneumonia outbreak in China.

Dr Joseph Ambani, a renowned infectious disease expert has recently highlighted Europe’s vulnerability to a mysterious respiratory illness, which is currently overwhelming Chinese hospitals with sick children and leading to school closures.

The Netherlands has already seen a startling increase in pneumonia cases among children which in turn has led to fears of a wider European crisis.

Outbreak’s Uncertainty Raises Alarms

In a statement to the UK’s Daily Express, Dr Ambani emphasised the importance of understanding the nature of the illness. ‘Whether it’s a novel strain or a mutation of an existing virus is critical,’ he said. He warned that a new virus could mean higher virulence and a general ‘lack of immunity among the population.’

China claims the illness stems from bacterial infections, RSV, influenza, and common cold viruses. However, there’s growing concern that China might be underestimating the severity of the situation.

Europe’s Preparedness In Question

Dr Ambani pointed out the particular danger to Europe’s ageing population, with the elderly more susceptible to severe pneumonia symptoms. ‘The situation is concerning,’ he said, noting the uncertain trajectory of the outbreak.

He urged European healthcare systems to enhance their preparedness, stressing the need for increased surveillance and infrastructure readiness, including intensive care units and primary care.

‘This preparedness extends to stockpiling essential medical supplies and training healthcare professionals in epidemic management,’ Dr Ambani added.

World Health Organization Keeps Watchful Eye On China

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), they have been ‘monitoring data from Chinese surveillance systems that have been showing an increase in respiratory illness in children in northern China, since the middle of October this year.

WHO has advised the Chinese public to follow various safety measures similar to Covid precautions such as, ‘keeping distance from people who are ill; staying home when ill; getting tested and medical care as needed; wearing masks as appropriate; ensuring good ventilation; and practicing regular handwashing.’