Helicopter Crashes On M-40 Motorway Near Madrid

By John Ensor • Published: 01 Dec 2023 • 12:32

Scene of the crash on Madrid's M40 Credit: EmergenciasMad/X

NEWS of a helicopter crash has just emerged, the aircraft came down in the middle of the M40 motorway near Madrid.

On Friday, November 1, a potentially devastating incident occurred when a helicopter crashed onto the busy M40 motorway in Madrid near the Campo de las Ciencias, close to the Ifema fairgrounds.

Reportedly three people have suffered injuries, the two occupants of the helicopter and a motorist who was caught up in the accident. Thankfully no fatalities have been reported.

Emergency Response And Injuries

Emergency services reported the incident on Twitter/X: ‘Two injured in helicopter accident in M40, near the Nations Centre. One occupant leaves by foot, the other is rescued by @BomberosMad. @SAMUR_PC transfers the injured to the hospital, one with mild head trauma, the other with a possible femur fracture.’

One of the helicopter occupants managed to get out of the aircraft unaided, while the other had to be rescued by firefighters. Both were hospitalised, one with mild head trauma and the other with a suspected femur fracture.

The third injury was the motorist who suffered minor cuts caused by the broken windows of his vehicle, he received treatment at the scene and was released.

Firefighters at the site conducted a risk assessment, confirming no fuel spillage. The DGT cut one lane in each direction of the M-40 to aid emergency efforts and the removal of the helicopter, causing traffic delays.

Investigation And Aftermath

At least 30 personnel, including firefighters, police, and paramedics, were present at the accident site. The Guardia Civil’s Pegaso team who specialise in airspace security, is currently investigating the crash. As yet the cause of the accident remains unknown.

The European Rotors aviation fair, a significant event in the helicopter sector, had concluded the day before at the nearby Ifema fairgrounds. Whether the fair’s proximity played a role in the incident is yet to be determined.