In Bruges: Reconnecting Murcia with Belgium

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Dec 2023 • 7:00

Reconnecting Murcia with Belgium Image: Shutterstock/haveseen

FERNANDO López Miras, the President of the Murcia Region, unveiled plans to reinstate air links between Murcia and Belgium through Corvera Airport (RMU), specifically targeting Antwerp and Bruges, commencing from March next year. Describing it as ‘great news for the Region,’ he emphasised its role in fostering growth, economic prosperity, and job creation.

Meeting with Spain’s Ambassador

His announcement came following a meeting in Brussels with Spain’s Ambassador to Belgium, Alberto Antón Cortés, where they discussed various matters vital to Murcia. Among these was the 2024 Jubilee Year of Caravaca de la Cruz, an event poised to elevate Murcia as a prominent destination for religious tourism.

López Miras highlighted Murcia’s immense tourism potential, stressing the need to bolster infrastructures and connections. As a testament to this commitment, he highlighted the forthcoming air route linking Murcia with Madrid, set to commence operations on December 1. This initiative not only promises enhanced travel options but also positions Murcia favourably for economic growth and tourism development, affirming the government’s dedication to advancing the region’s connectivity and prosperity.

