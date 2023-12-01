UPDATE: Geert Wilders receives huge blow as potential Dutch coalition partner rules itself out Close
Trending:

In Bruges: Reconnecting Murcia with Belgium

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 01 Dec 2023 • 7:00

Reconnecting Murcia with Belgium Image: Shutterstock/haveseen

FERNANDO López Miras, the President of the Murcia Region, unveiled plans to reinstate air links between Murcia and Belgium through  Corvera Airport (RMU), specifically targeting Antwerp and Bruges, commencing from March next year. Describing it as ‘great news for the Region,’ he emphasised its role in fostering growth, economic prosperity, and job creation.

Meeting with Spain’s Ambassador

His announcement came following a meeting in Brussels with Spain’s Ambassador to Belgium, Alberto Antón Cortés, where they discussed various matters vital to Murcia. Among these was the 2024 Jubilee Year of Caravaca de la Cruz, an event poised to elevate Murcia as a prominent destination for religious tourism.

Reconnecting Murcia with Belgium
Image: : X/Fernando Lopez Miras

López Miras highlighted Murcia’s immense tourism potential, stressing the need to bolster infrastructures and connections. As a testament to this commitment, he highlighted the forthcoming air route linking Murcia with Madrid, set to commence operations on December 1. This initiative not only promises enhanced travel options but also positions Murcia favourably for economic growth and tourism development, affirming the government’s dedication to advancing the region’s connectivity and prosperity.

For more Murcia news click here

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.

Written by

Catherine McGeer

I am an Irish writer who has been living in Spain for the past twenty years. My writing centers around the Costa Cálida. As a mother I also write about family life on the coast of Spain and every now and then I try to break down the world of Spanish politics!

Comments

    Leave a comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Continue Reading