News snippets from the European Press

By Linda Hall • Published: 01 Dec 2023 • 11:43

NETHERLANDS: Turkey carpet will take a year to restore Photo credit: hurimg/i/hurriyet.com

Denmark: Epidemic level DENMARK’S State Serum Institute (SSI), responsible for the prevention of infectious diseases, prevention reported that atypical pneumonia cases had reached epidemic level, particularly amongst the 6-to-12 age group. The Institute’s Hanne-Dorthe Emborg said that a “significantly” higher number of cases were prevalent across the country.

Getting colder SOME parts of Denmark experienced the coldest November night of the century as temperatures plunged to double digits below zero. Copenhagen’s Roskilde Airport’s weather station registered 15 degrees below freezing, while the 7.7 degrees below zero in the city’s Frederiksberg district was the lowest since 1919.

Norway: Fuel duel GREENPEACE and Friends of the Earth’s Norwegian branch launched a lawsuit challenging the government permission to open three new offshore oil and gas fields. Norway should leave the oil “where it is”, they maintained, and accused the government of using petrol to extinguish the “climate crisis fire.”

In the dark A SPECIALIST firm was brought in to design minimal lighting for comfort stop toilets along the Hardanger section of the 18 roads included included in the Norwegian Scenic Routes. The public loos designed by architect studio Code needed a “sensitive lighting scheme” that would not stop visitors from appreciating the spectacular landscape.

Italy: Fast fashion LUCA CIUFFREDA, director of Primark Italy, announced €50 million plans for five new stores, bringing a total of 20 nationwide. Ciuffreda, who joined the fast fashion chain when it opened in Italy in 2016, revealed that the new shops would be inspired by the latest retail innovations and “Italian style and architecture.”

Expo letdown ROME lost out to Saudi Arabia which has been chosen to host the 2030 World Expo that hopes to attract millions of visitors. Members of the Bureau International des Expositions in Paris awarded runner-up Rome 17 of a possible 165 votes, with 119 going instead to Riyadh despite its human rights failings.

Belgium: Mussel power BELGIAN scientists and mussel growers are collaborating on an experiment off the La Panne beach to prevent erosion. They have applied for a government grant to install mussel reefs between the shallow coastal waters and the North Sea to halt the powerful currents that strip sand from the beaches.

Cut the cackle A NEW dating app called Breeze is unlike all others, as it provides no chat function but asks users who match if they are available for a date, which can they confirm for a €9 fee. “Singles no longer want to chat superficially and endlessly online,” co-owner Marco van der Woude said.

Germany: Lucky star WHEN Lucy, a three-year-old tabby disappeared from her Wallensen (Hanover) home in November 2022, her family thought the worst until she turned up 60 kilometres away in Garbesen a year later. A cat lover took her in and since Lucky was luckily chipped, she was immediately reunited with her family.

Direct route PART of German Rail’s future 150-kilometre line between Dresden and the Czech capital, Prague, will include the country’s longest tunnel. This will enable passengers to travel between the two cities in 60 minutes at a speed of 200 kilometres per hour once the line is completed in the mid-2040s.

*Netherlands: Ottoman gift A HANDMADE carpet given to the Peace Palace in The Hague by the Ottoman sultan, Abdulhamid II in 1907, has been sent for restoration to Aksaray (Turkey) Twenty-five people will work for a year on the carpet before it is returned to the Peace Place, which now houses the International Court of Justice.

France: Chanel myth HISTORIAN Guillaume Pollack questioned the authenticity of new documents suggesting that Gabrielle “Coco” Chanel was a member of the Resistance as well as a Nazi informant during the Second World War. Chanel possibly used the documents to restore her reputation after the war, Pollack said.

Metro hike PARIS metro tickets will practically double in price between July and September next year to help meet the cost of expanding the city’s transport network for the 2024 Olympic Games. Millions of people are expected to flock to the capital when the Games are held from July 26 until August 11.

Finland: Good dog PEPI, a sniffer dog that works with Customs officers in Turku, has been named Customs Dog of The Year. The labrador-retriever was responsible for locating several consignments of amphetamines as well as a stash of ecstasy that was hidden in children’s toys imported from the Netherlands.

Post early FINLAND’S principal postal service, Posti, handled around 1.4 million parcels during Black Friday week, which also coincided with the beginning of the Christmas period. Posti has now opened 37 temporary pickup points and begun Saturday parcels’ deliveries in major cities to guarantee coverage over the holiday season.

Ireland: Hygiene poverty A SMALL-SCALE survey carried out by Trinity College Dublin found that 65 per cent of respondents went without basic toiletries or hygiene items this year because they could not afford them. Sixty-nine per cent admitted feeling “embarrassed or ashamed”, while 61.2 per cent reported increased stress.

Charge it EIGHTY-FIVE per cent of drivers with electric vehicles (EVs) in Ireland said that they found running costs were lower than their previous petrol or diesel car. A further 62 per cent of motorists who currently drive an EV said that they would happily buy another when choosing their next vehicle.

Portugal: Fair shares ONE HUNDRED teachers demonstrated in front of the Portuguese parliament building, calling for the government to allocate at least 6 per cent of the Gross Domestic Product on education. The teachers claimed that with tax revenue increased by €2 billion, it was a missed opportunity not to invest in state schools.

New foods MICROHARVEST, a German biotechnology company producing sustainable proteins through microbial fermentation has opened a pilot plant in Lisbon where it intends to speed up marketing of its single-cell protein additive. This has many uses, the company said, including environmentally-friendly aquafeed for fish farms.

Sweden: Fine example WHILE Tesla battles Sweden’s IF Metall for refusing to sign a collective agreement, the union’s lawyer, Darko Davidovic, has played a leading role in negotiations. Despite his criticism of the carmaker’s stance, insiders revealed that Davidovic’s family currently uses a Tesla Model Y, while he drove a Model S in the past.

Cheaper coffee COFFEE prices dropped by around 6 Krona (€0.53) a kilo as prices stabilised following a steep rise in 2021 owing to poor crops in Brazil and higher shipping prices during the pandemic. With the prospect of an abundant 2024 harvest, prices are now falling the Matpriskollen food price comparison website, said.