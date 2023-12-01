Sanchez Sparks Diplomatic Tensions Between Spain And Italy

By John Ensor • Updated: 01 Dec 2023 • 9:42

Italian Foreign Minister, Antonio Tajani. Credit: Olaf Kosinsky/Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 de

RECENT events suggest that Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez’s remarks have ignited fresh disputes with Italy and exacerbated ongoing tensions with Israel.

On a recent broadcast with Spain’s TVE, Sanchez‘s categorization of certain European governments as ‘far-right’ and ‘reactionary’ have drawn sharp criticism from Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani.

The incident, following a severe diplomatic rift with Israel, indicates ongoing diplomatic challenges for Spain, writes El Esapñol.

Italy Reacts Strongly To Sanchez’s Remarks

Tajani, who led the European Parliament from 2017 to 2019, responded to Sanchez’s comments with a provocative statement on social media platform Twitter/X, in which he claimed the Spanish government, collaborates with rebels and radicals, and questioned its adherence to the rule of law: ‘In Spain the far left rules. In Italy we defeated it. We respect the rule of law. Does the same happen in Madrid? In Italy the @EPP governs, in Spain the secessionists.’

Sanchez, during his TV appearance, claimed that his alliances with ERC and Junts in Spain are instrumental in halting the rise of far-right politics across Europe, specifically against the “reactionary advance.”

Sanchez referenced a crucial political manoeuvre on June 23, aimed at preventing a coalition between Spain’s PP and Vox. He then pointed to political shifts in Argentina, the Netherlands, and Italy, where a right-wing tripartite government, including Tajani, is in power.

Tajani, a leader of Forza Italia and allied with Spain’s Popular Party in the European People’s Party (EPP), initially condemned Sanchez’s approach to ‘political negotiation’ for pardoning an act of rebellion against public authority.

Escalating Crisis With Israel

Sanchez’s TVE interview also touched on the Israel-Gaza conflict. He expressed disapproval of the situation in Gaza and the high Palestinian casualty rate, casting doubt on Israel’s compliance with international humanitarian law. These comments mirror those made during his visit to the Rafah crossing after touring Israel.

In response, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recalled the Spanish ambassador for a discussion, condemning Sanchez’s ‘shameful statement’ on a day marked by Hamas-led violence in Jerusalem. The recall coincided with a Hamas attack at a Jerusalem bus stop, resulting in three deaths.