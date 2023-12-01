Spain’s Crime Rate Growth Slows Down

By John Ensor • Updated: 01 Dec 2023 • 19:35

Image of Spanish police. Credit: Interior.gob.es

A recent police report seems to indicate a significant shift in Spain’s crime trends. Recent figures suggest a notable change in the pattern.

In the first nine months of 2023, Spain recorded a total of 1,826,911 criminal offences, showing a 5 per cent increase when compared to the same period in 2022.

According to the data released by the Ministry of the Interior, this marks a slowdown in the rate of increase in crime, which had earlier seen a rise of 7.2 per cent in the first quarter and then moderated to 5.8 per cent in the following months.

Detailed Analysis Of Crime Statistics

The Ministry’s Crime Report offers an extensive breakdown, collating data from the National Police, Guardia Civil, regional forces like Ertzaintza, Mossos d’Esquadra, Foral Police of Navarra, and local police contributing to the Crime Statistical system. This approach ensures a comprehensive view of the criminal landscape across Spain.

Conventional Crime Versus Cybercrime

The report differentiates between ‘conventional crime’ and cyber-related offences. Conventional crimes, accounting for 81.5 per cent of the total, showed a slight increase of 1.9 percentage points.

Meanwhile, cybercrimes, comprising 18.5 per cent of the total, experienced a significant 21.5 per cent jump from 2022.

Rising Trends In Specific Crimes

A notable increase was observed in computer scams, constituting 90.4 per cent of all cybercrimes and 16.7 per cent of overall crime, with a 22.8 per cent rise.

Sexual offences (excluding digital crimes) also increased by 12 per cent. Experts have attributed this increase to better awareness and a decrease in social tolerance, which in turn has encouraged more victims to report such incidents.

Drug Trafficking Concerns

Drug trafficking offences escalated by 8.9 per cent, with 15,750 incidents reported. This is interpreted as an indicator of heightened police activity, especially under focused initiatives like the Special Security Plan for the Campo de Gibraltar.

The Crime Report not only details these trends but also provides a region-specific analysis, covering various provinces, cities, and island territories, thus offering a nuanced understanding of the evolving criminal activities in Spain.