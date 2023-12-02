Almeria Eats. Two New Restaurants join the Michelin Guide 2024.

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 02 Dec 2023 • 12:19
La Costa El Ejido
Credit: Michelin Guide
AS usual for the end of the year, the list of the best, the Michelin Guide, have announced their top restaurant picks.
This year, the 2024 guide, an astounding 11 Almeria restaurants appear, one more than the previous year. Only one of them obtains the Michelin Star: La Costa, in El Ejido. Chef Jose Alvarez’s place retains its top reference for haute cuisine in the province.
Among the eleven restaurants recommended by Michelin inspectors, there are two new features compared to the previous year: VIVO Experience Gourmet, on Antonio Muñoz Zamora Street in the capital, and La Villa, in Agua Amarga.
A fantastic achievement for Almeria, although even more could be added throughout the year, since the guide is now continually updated month by month.
With its tourism already booming and beating figures from 2022, this announcement will be sure to bring food lovers to the area, in search of these recommended eateries.
The complete list of Michelin Guide restaurants in Almeria is:
La Costa – Estrella Michelin (El Ejido).
La Barra de José Álvarez (El Ejido).
Travieso (Almería).
Salmantice (Almería).
VIVO Experiencia Gourmet (Almería).
Tony García Espacio Gastronómico (Almería).
La Villa (Agua Amarga).
Asador La Chumbera – Distintivo Bib Gourmand (Agua Amarga).
El Cabo (Carboneras).
Restaurante Juan Moreno (Vera).
Terraza Carmona – Distintivo Bib Gourmand (Vera).
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.