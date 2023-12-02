Almeria Eats. Two New Restaurants join the Michelin Guide 2024.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 02 Dec 2023 • 12:19

La Costa El Ejido Credit: Michelin Guide

AS usual for the end of the year, the list of the best, the Michelin Guide, have announced their top restaurant picks.

This year, the 2024 guide, an astounding 11 Almeria restaurants appear, one more than the previous year. Only one of them obtains the Michelin Star: La Costa, in El Ejido. Chef Jose Alvarez’s place retains its top reference for haute cuisine in the province.

Among the eleven restaurants recommended by Michelin inspectors, there are two new features compared to the previous year: VIVO Experience Gourmet, on Antonio Muñoz Zamora Street in the capital, and La Villa, in Agua Amarga.

A fantastic achievement for Almeria, although even more could be added throughout the year, since the guide is now continually updated month by month.

With its tourism already booming and beating figures from 2022, this announcement will be sure to bring food lovers to the area, in search of these recommended eateries.

The complete list of Michelin Guide restaurants in Almeria is:

La Costa – Estrella Michelin (El Ejido).

La Barra de José Álvarez (El Ejido).

Travieso (Almería).

Salmantice (Almería).

VIVO Experiencia Gourmet (Almería).

Tony García Espacio Gastronómico (Almería).

La Villa (Agua Amarga).

Asador La Chumbera – Distintivo Bib Gourmand (Agua Amarga).

El Cabo (Carboneras).

Restaurante Juan Moreno (Vera).

Terraza Carmona – Distintivo Bib Gourmand (Vera).