Bees wiped out in Mijas

By John Smith • Published: 02 Dec 2023 • 16:24

Bees need to fight back Credit: Por un Mundo Con Abejas Facebook

A BEEKEEPER who lives in Mijas, Ana Inés Otero, has issued a plea for support with petition on change.org which has already received more than 25,000 signatures.

The whole problem as she sees it is that bees, the important pollinators for the whole world are under threat from alien invaders and her plea is as follows;

Bees under threat

“As a beekeeper , I have experienced first-hand the devastating impact of invasive exotic species such as the Vespa velutina, Vespa orientalis and Vespa bicolor.

“These species have wiped out all the bees I had in my small apiary in Mijas, and most of the wild pollinators in the area.

“This has already happened with beekeepers in the north due to the Vespa velutina and now with those in the south of Spain due to the presence of the Vespa orientalis and bicolor.

“The situation is alarming as these wasps are spreading rapidly throughout the Costa del Sol.

“Bees are vital to our biodiversity and economy. According to Greenpeace data, these small creatures pollinate 70 per cent of the crops we consume.

“However, their population is drastically declining due to the constant attack of these invasive wasps.

“It is essential that our authorities take effective measures to control and prevent the expansion of these invasive exotic species.

“We need effective programs to eradicate them or at least limit their spread.”

In the rest of the world apart from decimation from wasps and similar insect assassins, bees are also vulnerable to the removal of shrubs and flowers to allow for intensive farming and the overuse of insecticides and fertilisers although they can from time to time fight back.

To discover more information about the plight of bees visit https://www.ecocolmena.org/