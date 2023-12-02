Belgium plans speed cameras in bicycle lanes

By Jennifer Popplewell •
Published: 02 Dec 2023 • 23:39
Biking in Brussels
Credit: Flikr Commons
FLANDERS in Belgium have recently approved a plan to install speed cameras in its bicycle lanes.
With these new cameras, cyclists that are travelling at a speed of more than 30 kph will soon be captured, although how they’ll be identified still remains unclear.
The Flemish Mobility Minister, Lydia Peeters, has announced that these new speed cameras and average speed checks will be installed in the Spring of 2024. Bicycle lanes are common in Flanders and cars are actually permitted to use them, but they must give way to bikes, and cannot overtake cyclists.
Peeters stated that, “with this adjustment, we give local authorities and police zones more options to enforce the speed limit. This is good for road safety and to encourage bicycle use.”
This new cycling-inclusive speed limit in Flanders is fairly unique. Rules for cyclists do change from country to country, but in the UK and most of Europe you can’t be ticketed for speeding on a bicycle, although you can get pulled over and given equivalent charges such as ‘careless cycling’.
The cameras are set to be up and running in Spring 2024, provided the draft decision gets approval from the Flemish Government. Once approved, the law will be published in the Belgian Official Gazette.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Jennifer is a proud northerner from Sheffield, England, who is currently living in Spain. She loves swimming in rivers, talking to the stars and eating luxurious chocolate.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.