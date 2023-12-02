Belgium plans speed cameras in bicycle lanes

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 02 Dec 2023 • 23:39

Biking in Brussels Credit: Flikr Commons

FLANDERS in Belgium have recently approved a plan to install speed cameras in its bicycle lanes.

With these new cameras, cyclists that are travelling at a speed of more than 30 kph will soon be captured, although how they’ll be identified still remains unclear.

The Flemish Mobility Minister, Lydia Peeters, has announced that these new speed cameras and average speed checks will be installed in the Spring of 2024. Bicycle lanes are common in Flanders and cars are actually permitted to use them, but they must give way to bikes, and cannot overtake cyclists.

Peeters stated that, “with this adjustment, we give local authorities and police zones more options to enforce the speed limit. This is good for road safety and to encourage bicycle use.”

This new cycling-inclusive speed limit in Flanders is fairly unique. Rules for cyclists do change from country to country, but in the UK and most of Europe you can’t be ticketed for speeding on a bicycle, although you can get pulled over and given equivalent charges such as ‘careless cycling’.

The cameras are set to be up and running in Spring 2024, provided the draft decision gets approval from the Flemish Government. Once approved, the law will be published in the Belgian Official Gazette.