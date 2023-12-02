Estepona welcomes fantastic Chinese acrobats

By John Smith •
Published: 02 Dec 2023 • 18:41
A scene from this stunning production
Credit: Great Acrobatic Circus of China
OFFERING a programme a little like a scaled down Cirque du Soleil, the Great Acrobatic Circus of China is performing in 20 Spanish venues this December.
Described by the New York Times as “a delight for all five senses” the troupe consists of some 30 artists, many of them Olympic medallists and others from the Cirque du Soleil itself.
They will be appearing at the Felipe VI Auditorium in Estepona on Monday December 18 with their four act show which lasts 100 minutes.
It’s the story of a dreaming young man who enters a fantasy world where he sees a beautiful phoenix fairy flying over the sea and the boy is so attracted by her beauty that he runs into the sea.
In the first act, she saves the boy from drowning and invites him to join her as she flies towards the warm sun and then returns to a wonderful marine world.
Next they head to a fantasy palace where they enjoy watching songbirds, clowns and flying hats, but they are being stalked by an evil presence.
Evil enters the palace determined to capture the fairy phoenix and kill the dreaming child but his life is saved by a clown and the fairy is imprisoned.
Finally the boy wakes to the sound of a saxophone and finds himself in a fairy forest where he finds some of the phoenix’s feathers but whilst he is despairing for her demise, she is reborn in fire and the couple join together to show their love for each other.
Tickets for this colourful show are available at https://tafestepona.entradas.plus/entradas and cost €20 or €24 plus booking fee.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
