Flavours of Almeria Christmas Fair

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 02 Dec 2023 • 23:16

Sabores de Almeria Credit: Blog Diputacion de Almeria

THE Flavours of Almeria Fair, or as it is called in Spanish, ‘Sabores de Almeria’, will be held from December 5 to December 9.

It will be set up in the Plaza de las Velas in the capital of Almeria and a total of 42 companies are going to participate. The idea of this fair is to bring products that are ‘made in Almería’ to its residents and visitors alike.

During the days of the fair, different workshops will be held by renowned chocolatiers ‘Chocolates La Virgitana’, which will be a great way to bring the family together.

There will also be other activities such as making sustainable Christmas crafts and not forgetting the delicious Christmas cookies creation classes.

On December 7, there will be a special live performance of Gabimagoo which will begin at 7.00pm.

The provincial deputy for Agri-Food Promotion, Commerce and Consumption, Carlos Sánchez, stated that this year “the craft fair will have the most participants in its history and with an agenda for the whole family.”