Glasgow Airport Halts Flights Amid Snow Chaos

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Dec 2023 • 14:00

Glasgow Airport. Credit: Gla_Airport/Instagram.com

Glasgow Airport has halted all departures today due to severe snow and icy conditions. This decision comes as the UK braces for widespread travel disruptions.

On Saturday, December 2, Glasgow Airport announced the suspension of flight operations, attributing this to heavier snowfall than anticipated, according to the Independent.

‘Flight operations are currently suspended due to heavier than forecast snow of up to 10cm. Our winter teams have been working through the night and we hope to resume operations as soon as possible.

‘Please check with your airline for further flight updates,’ they announced on Twitter/X. With 61 flights scheduled to depart, the exact number of cancellations remains uncertain.

The message received various comments from frustrated travellers: ‘Take leaf outa the Canadian system! They have snow not in small measurements, but if large quantities of snow and their system doesn’t come to stand still!!’ wrote one.

Another post read: ‘Why does this country always come to a standstill when there is a little bit of snow, for god sake other countries just get up and get on with it.’

Overnight temperatures in parts of Scotland, such as Tulloch Bridge and Eskdalemuir, plummeted to -8C, significantly impacting transportation networks.

Impact On Sports And Weekend Forecast

This icy blast has led to the postponement of various sporting events, including football matches in the FA Cup and Scottish divisions, over safety concerns.

Met Office meteorologist Annie Shuttleworth stated, ‘There’ll … be some snow showers continuing across south-western Scotland throughout Saturday morning, mainly falling over the high ground above one or 200 metres, but there could be some sleetiness to lower levels across parts of the Lake District, for example, by lunchtime. Elsewhere, though still feeling bitterly cold, not much above freezing.’

Weather Outlook For The Coming Days

Conditions are expected to improve post-weekend. No severe weather warnings are issued for Sunday onwards, with Glasgow temperatures forecasted to reach a high of 4C by Monday.