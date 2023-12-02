Madonna BOOED by angry fans as she leaves them ‘waiting hours’ in the Netherlands.

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 02 Dec 2023 • 14:01

Does she care? Credit: Wikipedia

Madonna caused quite an upset yesterday, Friday December 1, during her concert at the Ziggo Dome in the Netherlands, as she left her audience waiting for a long time to see her perform.

The singer finally came onto the stage about an hour and a half after the support act had ended, meaning that many fans were only able to see half an hour of the concert before they had to leave to catch the train, as they have reported on social media.

Many have taken to various platforms to express their anger and disappointment because of the long wait time, with one attendee, Sandra Verbaan, writing on X shortly that “You can’t make it up to me. What diva-like behavior. The people who came by train almost have to leave”.

During the wait, it has been stated that the crowd became restless and people even started booing when the singer’s name was announced.

Other comments on social media included one fan suggesting that “ she’d better change her name to Pardonna,” as well as another advising that “It might be useful to do this differently tomorrow,” referring to the second concert that the world star will give in Amsterdam this evening, Saturday December 2.

Well, from the sounds of things, tonight can’t go much worse! Perhaps Madonna should invest in a watch and ask her ‘lucky star’ that her fans can find forgiveness!