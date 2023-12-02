Maximise Savings With Your Washing Machine

By John Ensor •
Routine maintenance can help save money.
Is your washing machine a silent drain on your household budget? Discover how to make laundry more efficient and economical.
With rising costs affecting many families, there are some useful tips to use your washing machine more effectively, ensuring both long-lasting clothes and lower bills, according to 20 Minutos.
Efficient use of your washing machine begins with optimising the size of each load. It’s wasteful to run it half-full, as this wastes water and energy. On the other hand, overloading can reduce cleaning quality and risk breakdowns. Striking a balance ensures effective washing without excess resource use.
Contrary to popular belief, the quick wash cycle may actually increase consumption, as it requires more energy to rapidly heat water. Familiarising yourself with your machine’s various programs allows you to select the most efficient one for each load.
Clothing labels provide crucial washing instructions, including the maximum safe temperature. Opting for lower temperatures, like 30 degrees or less, can significantly cut energy consumption without compromising cleanliness.
Regularly maintaining your washing machine is crucial for optimal performance and longevity. Key components like the filter, drum, and rubber seals need periodic cleaning to prevent resource wastage and ensure energy efficiency.
If you’re in the market for a new washing machine, consider a front loader. Generally, they are more energy and water-efficient than top loaders, and they tend to be gentler on clothes.
The type of detergent you use can impact both wash quality and resource consumption. Liquid detergents are often more efficient, requiring less product and water for a thorough clean.
Utilise off-peak hours for laundry if your energy tariff is time-dependent. Washing during the cheapest time slots, typically between midnight and 8:00 am, as well as on weekends and holidays, can lead to substantial savings.
While convenient, dryers are a huge drain on energy. To cut costs, spin clothes to remove excess water and air-dry them. Choose airy spaces or near windows to avoid dampness and speed up drying.
