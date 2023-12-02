Ryanair Discover Counterfeit Engine Parts In Two Of Its Aircraft

By John Ensor • Published: 02 Dec 2023 • 14:53

Stock image of a Ryanair Boeing 737-8AS. Credit: Tom Buysse/Shutterstock.com

Ryanair has announced that two of their aircraft were found to contain fake parts in their engines, raising the question of how could something so crucial to passenger safety happen in the first place.

Ryanair, the prominent European budget airline, has recently encountered the issue after two of its Boeing 737 engines were found to contain unapproved parts.

Discovery Of Unauthorised Parts

Reportedly the shocking discovery happened earlier this year during standard maintenance checks in Texas and Brazil. Ryanair technicians discovered unapproved parts in two of their Boeing 737-800 aircraft.

Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s CEO, revealed to Bloomberg News that the parts were promptly removed. He suspects that these components originated from AOG Technics, a London-based Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) provider.

Despite Ryanair not directly dealing with AOG Technics, these components were obtained through a third party.

AOG Technics Under Scrutiny

Founded in 2015 and headed by 35-year-old Jose Alejandro Zamora Yrala, AOG Technics is listed on the UK’s Companies House web page, with its headquarters in London. AOG is known for its significant global presence in aircraft support. Interestingly, the company’s website is currently unreachable.

Ryanair are not the only company to have flagged up the issue. Other operators such as American Airlines and Virgin Australia have reportedly encountered similar issues with uncertified parts from AOG Technics, particularly in CFM56 engines used in various Airbus and Boeing models.

Regulatory Bodies Raise Concerns

Aviation authorities, including the FAA, EASA, and UK’s CAA, have identified this problem. The EASA, in August 2023, warned about CFM56 engine parts distributed by AOG Technics with falsified Authorized Release Certificates.

In September 2023, the FAA issued an Unapproved Parts Notification, advising the removal and quarantine of these components.

The EASA and UK CAA are advising airlines to thoroughly review their parts’ documentation to ascertain if they are possibly linked to AOG Technics, emphasizing the importance of compliance with safety standards.