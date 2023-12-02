Something’s up with WhatsApp in France

By Linda Hall •
Updated: 02 Dec 2023 • 12:14
ELISABETH BORNE: France’s PM said WhatsApp is a security risk
Photo credit: CC/Jacques Paquier
FRANCE’S government ministers must stop using WhatsApp by December 8.
In a memo quoted by online publication, POLITICO, the country’s PM, Elisabeth Borne maintained that neither WhatsApp nor lesser-used Signal “were devoid of security flaws”.
The document dated November 22 warned that the apps could not guarantee that the conversations and shared information were secure.
Ministers and government officials must instead switch to the French app, Olvid, an instant messaging app with encrypted messages and metadata that has been certified by ANSSI, France’s cybersecurity agency.
Tchap, a government-developed secure messaging and collaboration app that was launched in 2019 and mentioned in the government document, will also be allowed.
Jean-Noel Barrot, France’s junior minister responsible for Digital Transition, said that he and his team had used Olvid since July 2022.
“In December, the entire government will be using the world’s most secure instant messaging system,” Barrot confirmed on X.
The November 22 memo follows a government directive issued in March, ordering civil servants to remove all social media platforms, gaming and video-streaming apps – including TikTok, CandyCrush and Netflix – from work devices over cybersecurity and privacy concerns.
Available free on Android, iOS and computers, Olvid does not require a phone number to register but is relatively unknown to the general public.
Until now France’s ministers and government officials have all used WhatsApp, Sngal and Telegram when communicating with the media, while President Emmanuel Macron is said to be keen user of messaging apps.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you donâ€™t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.