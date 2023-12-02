The Beatles come to Albox!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 02 Dec 2023 • 11:51

The Band Credit: Facebook

THIS Christmas, many residents of Almeria will surely ‘come together’, for a concert that is sure to rock Albox!

For the first time ever, one of the best Beatles tribute bands in the world, Help! A Beatles Tribute, is doing just two exclusive shows in Almeria! One will be in Almeria capital and the other will be right here in Albox.

This will be a unique live show that revives in a very special way a trip to the past, with a spectacular characterisation and staging of the Liverpool lads’ greatest hits, for all to enjoy.

An unforgettable experience for sure, that promises to be full of that unique Beatles magic.

The show will begin at 7pm but as a special addition there will also be music of that time period playing from two hours before the concert to get everyone into the dancing spirit!

Get ready to live a day of coexistence, memories, magic and reunions that are much more than special, for all lovers of the most legendary group in history, that will never go out of style no matter how old you are!

So, if you are ready to twist and shout, take note of the date, Saturday December 16. Advance tickets are currently on sale for only €12 if you buy them now, they are available at Albox City Council, Hyper Leisure – Toy Planet and Sport Atmosphere. Online tickets can also be bought at www.todaslasentradas.com .

For more information call 650 03 03 03.