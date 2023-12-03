A BEARY Merry Christmas!

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 03 Dec 2023 • 17:59

Made With Love. The toys! Credit: Annie Holley

CHRISTMAS is a magical time, not only because of the twinkling lights and family fun, but also because this festive period often brings out the spirit of giving in many.

One such person, who decided to make a difference with her generosity this Christmas, is Annie Holley from Almeria, Spain. Back in October, she came up with the idea of making soft toys and donating them to children, who perhaps otherwise would not be waking up to any toys this Christmas.

Euro Weekly News spoke to Annie, who actually revealed that her inspiration first came from reading our article ‘Give a Gift in Albox this Christmas’, “it was meant to be!” she laughed. Annie, who loves all sorts of crafting, then explained that after seeing this, she realised she had many toy patterns of bears and elephants, and so came up with the idea of making toys for these children in need. However, her plan was to donate around 20 soft toys, so she understood she needed a little help. Annie told Euro Weekly News that “that’s when I put the post up on Facebook, with not much expectation, but then all these incredible ladies got in touch”. The result was a total of 67 toys! An amount that far exceeded Annie’s initial goal. “It would not have been possible without these wonderful people, many of whom have now become friends”, she explained, adding that she is “so proud” of them all and what they have achieved, “especially since many of them had never made soft toys before”, she exclaimed.

Together, Annie and the rest of her magical Christmas elves, Claire Barrett, Joe Coleshill, Lesley Gunning, Lisa Cruse, Loretto O’brien, Lynda Warren, Pearl Butler, Sally Dickens, Sheena Hurley, Sheila Aldous, Susan Medlicott, Teresa Kozyra Hooker, Jenny Brear, Helen Sharp and Sue Brand, donated 50 of the toys made to the Town Hall in Albox and the rest will be donated to Caritas Food Bank. What an achievement for this generous group.

They have big plans for next year also, with many more wanting to get involved and ideas already being discussed on their Whatsapp group chat!

What lovely ladies, and what a difference their hard work has made to many children in Albox, who thanks to their loving hearts, will surely wake up with a smile this Christmas morning.