A Fond Farewell to Almeria’s Beloved ‘Wheelbarrow Shop’

By Jennifer Popplewell • Published: 03 Dec 2023 • 18:39

A happy send off! Credit: Tracey and Volker Bendel

A DELEGATION of the international community took the opportunity recently to visit the owners of the local La Alfoquia hardware shop ‘Electro Hogar Carretero’, Jeronimo and Maria, who after over forty years of serving the local community, have decided to retire at the end of 2023.

The shop, which locally is affectionately known as the ‘wheelbarrow shop’ due to the display of this item outside the door, was always the first go-to point for residents in La Alfoquia and Zurgena, not only for the purchase of standard hardware, electric white goods and household articles, but also for advice on any DIY questions one may have.

Both owners always went the extra mile to help in their shop and in people’s homes, with Jerónimo not only delivering and installing appliances, but also taking old ones away and servicing the ones he had sold.

A collection was organised and over €130 raised; a testament to the gratitude of the local community. Members of the international community delivered a card signed by numerous grateful residents and with wishes for a happy retirement in English and Spanish, together with a food and drinks hamper, a ticket for the New Year lottery, a bouquet of flowers and a voucher.

In addition to this, all the many comments left on the local Facebook group were translated into Spanish and presented in a second card. Everyone expressed their sadness about the departure of this valued business and its lovely owners, but wished them a long and happy retirement.

Both Jeronimo and Maria were visibly moved by the well wishes and will be remembered and missed, not just as shop owners, but also as friends.