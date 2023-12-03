By Anna Ellis •
Published: 03 Dec 2023
Benidorm's Christmas Window Dressing Contest with €8,000 in Prizes Up For Grabs. Image: Pefkos / Shutterstock.com
As the festive season unfolds, Benidorm is gearing up for its cherished tradition, the Christmas Window Dressing Contest, a glittering spectacle that has graced the city for three decades.
The much-anticipated event has kicked off marking the commencement of registrations for establishments eager to showcase their holiday spirit through captivating displays.
This year, the contest embraces modernity by offering almost €8,000 in prizes, strategically designed to encourage the digital transformation of businesses.
In a nod to the digital age, the Councillor for Commerce Javier Jordá emphasised: “The criteria for evaluating the participants will take into account the creativity of the decoration, its originality, the thematic setting, aesthetics, and advertising on social networks.”
Entrants are required to tag the Benidorm City Council in their social media posts and include the hashtag #Benidormnadal2023.
To facilitate registrations, a QR code has been provided, directing interested participants to the rules and registration form.
This code is available on the AICO website and contest-related posters.
Alternatively, applicants can reach out via email to benidormnadal2023@benidorm.org.
The registration window closes on December 11, with the decorated displays expected to remain visible until January 8.
The gala announcing the winners will take place on December 22 at 9:00.PM.
