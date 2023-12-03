Good Neighbour Award one week left

By EWN • Published: 03 Dec 2023 • 11:07

Everybody loves good neighbours Credit: Nina Strehl on Unsplash

There’s just over a week left to nominate someone for the Good Neighbour Award, with Euro Weekly News readers leading the search for Spain’s best neighbour.

Even if you haven’t heard about the award before, there’s still time to say thank you to that special someone who has done you a good turn. Or maybe you admire someone for what they’re doing in the community.

Nominate your good neighbour

It could be that Spanish neighbour who showed you the ropes when you arrived in Spain. Or someone newly arrived in the country who immediately joined in local activities and made a big contribution. Or perhaps someone who has done you a favour while you were on holiday here? They don’t literally have to live next door!

The winner will be treated to a celebration dinner for two, and they and the runners up will receive certificates acknowledging their success.

Nominations for the award, which is run by Age in Spain, this year in partnership with the Euro Weekly News, are open to anyone who lives in Spain. Age in Spain supports English speakers to settle and live full lives here – with special concern for older people – and provides its services to all those who use the English language.

The international panel of judges come from Ireland, the USA and the Netherlands.

Learn about previous winner

Last year’s winner was Lucia Miguel Borges from Carrion de los Condes, a Spanish woman whose language school has become a portal for people arriving in the area and needing help navigating new processes.

Lucia works tirelessly to fight depopulation of her area of the Meseta by attracting grant money to the area. She was nominated by her English neighbours and her students.

Kay Rowbottom, who lives in Mojacar and started a support group for local women and incomers during lockdown, and Pat Love from Loja in Granada who liaises with consular services there to smooth the way for newcomers, both received special commendation.

Support from British Ambassador

Speaking after last year’s award, the UK’s Ambassador to Spain, Hugh Elliott, commented on the international nature of the nominations:

“These awards are a great recognition of the difference that so many people make to their communities, and I was truly delighted to see the number of English speaking-nationals nominating their Spanish neighbours and vice versa. The variety of ways in which people have, generously and compassionately, supported those around them is the very definition of neighbourliness.”

President of Age in Spain, John Rafferty, said of the awards:

“Too often the efforts of very modest individuals who work hard for their local communities go unsung. The Good Neighbour Award gives credit where credit is due, and we’ve been delighted at the quality of the nominations we’ve received.

It’s clear that throughout the length and breadth of Spain, local people as well as newcomers to the country are involved in making their towns and villages better places to live.”

You have until December 12

You can make a nomination by visiting www.ageinspain.org/goodneighbouraward or by phoning +34 932 20 97 41 …..by 12 December, 2023.