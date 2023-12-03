UPDATE: Geert Wilders receives huge blow as potential Dutch coalition partner rules itself out Close
By Anna Ellis • Updated: 03 Dec 2023 • 13:46

Guardamar's Yarn of Joy: A Christmas Tree Woven with 10,000 Crochet Squares. Image: Ayuntamiento de Guardamar del Segura / Facebook

Guardamar del Segura is aglow with pride as it unveils its unique Christmas tree, a spectacular creation composed of approximately 10,000 crochet squares.

This captivating installation is not just a festive decoration; it is a testament to the collective creativity and craftsmanship of the community.

The intricate crochet squares are the result of the Fil Artisans of Guardamar’s project, the “open-air crochet” activity conducted during the months of July and August.

What began as a summer endeavour has blossomed into a symbol of community spirit and collaboration.

José Luis Sáez Pastor, the Mayor of Guardamar del Segura, expressed his admiration and gratitude for the remarkable achievement.

“The Christmas tree stands as a testament to the selfless and enthusiastic efforts of around 60 individuals from Guardamar and neighbouring areas who devoted their time and skill to bring this vision to life,” the mayor confirmed.

“To everyone involved I would like to offer my recognition for the great work done for the delight of the whole city.”

The mayor added: “Congratulations, I am so proud of our town and its people.”

