Naming names in Le Breuil-Cervinia

By Linda Hall • Updated: 03 Dec 2023 • 12:00

LE BREUL: Famous ski resort Cervinia reverts to original name Photo credit : CC/Hagai Agmon-Snir

CERVINIA, located on Italy’s frontier with France, changed its name to Le Breuil on November 30.

In fact this was less of a name-change for the popular Val d’Aosta ski resort than a return to its pre-1934 name.

That was when Benito Mussolini’s fascist government altered it to Cervinia, also changing the French-influenced names of many other towns and villages in areas bordering France and Switzerland.

“Cervinia will not disappear in the collective memory. It is one of the most famous ski resorts in the Alps,” former mayor Jean-Antoine Maquignaz told the Corriere della Sera newspaper.

But it was important that area’s culture and traditional names were taken into consideration, he added.

The renaming had a frosty reception from the far-right Fratelli d’Italia (FdI) to which the country’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni belongs.  It was clearly the result of “ideology out of time and place”, the party declared.

Fabio Rampelli, the Italian parliament’s Deputy Speaker, described the change as “ant-Italian” and Tourism minister Daniela Santanche appealed to Le Breuil-Cervinia to “think again” and bear in mind its effect on winter tourism.

The ski resort’s 700 inhabitants now have several bureaucratic tasks ahead of them, as they must deal with updating identity cards, birth certificates and land registry information

