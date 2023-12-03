Spanish neighbourhoods offer support says survey

By John Smith • Published: 03 Dec 2023 • 16:07

Every act of kindness no matter how small is welcome Credit: Nextdoor Facebook

According to website Nextdoor, your neighbourhood is much more than the physical space where your house is located.

It is the place where you live and your daily lives, routines and customs develop and the essence of the neighbourhood is created by the personal relationships established between neighbours which is why Nextdoor wanted to delve deeper into what the links are established with the people who live nearby

Do you have a close relationship with neighbours?

Surveys show that seven out of 10 Spaniards have a close relationship with their neighbours and three out of four feel part of their community.

“At Nextdoor we know the importance of living in close and united neighbourhoods, both on a personal and social level. Relationships between neighbours are what provide quality and social wealth to the neighbourhood, key factors for creating strong ties in which help is offered and requested naturally,” observed Katherine Villegas, City Manager of Nextdoor in Madrid.

The support offered by the neighbourhood goes beyond neighbourhood collaboration on social issues. Given the general increase in prices that we are experiencing, the cooperation of the Next-door neighbourhood community can also be a great support.

The survey suggests that 82 per cent of Nextdoor residents would accept help from their neighbours if they found themselves in a vulnerable economic situation.

Financial assistance

Regarding the relationship with neighbours and saving money, one in three Spaniards considers that having a close relationship with their neighbours has helped them save money:

When it comes to offering help, the neighbourhood appears to be a friendly and supportive environment . In this sense, Spaniards are willing to give away unused objects (79 per cent), to do a favour (68 per cent), such as carrying an order or taking care of a child, or helping a person in the neighbourhood that needed it (64 per cent).

One thing is clear however and that is Spanish neighbours find it harder to ask for help than to offer it.

This is recognized by 38 per cent who say they feel uncomfortable asking a close person for help, compared to 28 per cent who would do so.

Not wanting to feel like a burden (34 per cent), not knowing the neighbours enough (33 per cent), not knowing how to apply for it (17 per cent) or worrying about rejection (16 per cent) are the main causes that stop them from asking neighbours for help.

Despite this, 61 per cent of Spaniards covered in the survey have received some type of help from their neighbours at some point and of course you don’t have to be a Spaniard to offer or ask for help.

Good Neighbour Award

