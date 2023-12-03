By Anna Ellis •
Published: 03 Dec 2023 • 13:03
Step into the Past: Aspe's Historical Market Beckons. Image: F. J. CARNEROS / Shutterstock.com
Aspe is gearing up to transport residents and visitors alike back in time with the enchanting Historical Market, set to open its doors on Friday, December 8, at 11:00.AM.
For three delightful days, the market will play host to an array of activities designed to captivate and entertain.
Visitors can revel in musical parades, witness knightly duels, and immerse themselves in historical representations, from the formidable Tercios of Flanders to the literary realms of Cervantes and Shakespeare.
Adding to the festivities are excellent restaurants and stalls featuring natural and artisanal products, creating a haven for gastronomic delights.
On the inaugural day of December 8, at 8:00.PM, the Christmas Nativity scene will also be unveiled.
The Councillor for Culture and Festivities, Rosa Ruiz, expressed her hopes for a joyous and fun market experience, inviting everyone to Aspe to partake in the festivities and to enjoy a visit to the intricately crafted Nativity Scene.
Originally from Derbyshire, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 19 years. She is passionate about her animal family including four dogs and four horses, musicals and cooking.
