The Mysterious Man of Indalo

By Jennifer Popplewell • Updated: 03 Dec 2023 • 19:15

The Indalo Man in Almeria Credit: Wikipedia Commons Ismael Olea

WHO or what is the mysterious Indalo Man? A Bronze Age magical symbol found in the cave of ‘Los Letreros’ in Velez Blanco, Almeria, it now serves as a protection for many in the region and across Spain.

Legend has it that the Indalo was a ghost that could hold and carry a rainbow in his hands, thus the arch over the head of the man and it has now become customary to paint the symbol on the front of houses and businesses to protect them from evil. It is considered to be a god totem and has now been adopted as the official symbol in the province of Almeria, Spain, due to its belief of bringing good luck.

The Indalo symbol is used as a lucky charm in the region, but to carry the charm is only beneficial if it has been presented as a gift. Some people also believe that the story behind the symbol of the Indalo man is about a man who escapes in a cave to get away from the rain, then when the rain stops, out comes a rainbow and when the man walks away from the wall of the cave, the image of him remains.

The symbol’s rebirth in popularity coincided with the rebirth of the area. Mojacar’s fortunes began to change in the mid 1950’s, after free farm land was offered to residents and attracted many inspiring artists, philosophers and writers to the region. This was also a time of tourism boom, seeing many make their fortune, all thanks, apparently, to this sacred symbol.

The Indalo has come a long way since its ancient origins on a dark cave wall. The symbol has now been adapted as not only representative for the Mojacar region but also for the whole province of Almeria. It now adorns everything from t-shirts to key-chains, from pottery to jewellery, carrying a unique meaning for each person that embraces its power.

What does the Indalo man mean to you?