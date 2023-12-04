European Markets Fuel Spain’s December Travel Boom

By John Ensor • Updated: 04 Dec 2023 • 11:12

Image of airport departure lounge. Credit: Dima Moroz/Shutterstock.com

RECENT figures have revealed soaring international bookings for this month in a major boost to Spain’s tourism industry.

A report from La Moncloa has published data from Turespaña, which has revealed an impressive 8.1 million seats booked for international flights to Spain in December, a million more than a year ago.

This marks a notable 14.2 per cent increase from the 7.1 million recorded in December 2022.

A European And American Surge

The Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism, Jordi Hereu, remarked on December 1, ‘the forecasts for December are extraordinary. Consolidation and growth of European markets, and a boom in distant markets such as the United States.

‘We must continue to guarantee air connectivity and the projection of Spain as a sustainable and quality destination’. His comments highlight the European and American contribution to this growth. The UK leads with 19.3 per cent of the total seats, followed by Germany with 12.6 per cent, and Italy with 9.7 per cent.

Remarkable Growth In Key Destinations

Standout performers include Poland with a 90.7 per cent surge, Czech Republic with a 46.2 per cent increase, and the USA, witnessing a 27.3 per cent rise compared to last year. Austria also shows notable progress with a 26.4 per cent increase in scheduled flight seats this December.

December 2023 Statistics

Country Number of seats on planned flights % of total seats Year-on-year rate of change % of total seats UK 1,556,130 19.3 +14.2 Germany 1,016,230 12.6 +10.9 Italy 783,993 9.7 +23.6 France 639,711 7.9 +5.0 Netherlands 387,309 4.8 +4.4 Switzerland 305,521 3.8 +12.4 Belgium 275,776 3.4 +9.5 US 202,166 2.5 +27.3 Ireland 197,268 2.4 +17.2 Poland 185,650 2.4 +90.7 Sweden 140,348 1.7 +7.0 Denmark 125,386 1.6 -7.9 Norway 115,871 1.4 -5.3 Finland 93,481 1.2 +7.5

An Encouraging Conclusion To 2023

‘This December, which is expected to be excellent for tourism, will round off a last quarter of good data and a boom in the sector, in line with the process of deseasonalising tourist flows, which everything indicates will continue in 2024,’ the Minister for Tourism stated.

This growth is indicative of a thriving tourism sector, poised to continue its upward trend into 2024.